South Africa: Kleinvlei Station Commander Assists in Arrest of Beach Robbers At Wolgat Nature Reserve

Western Cape — On Tuesday, 07 November 2023 at about 12:45 an elderly German couple stopped along Baden Powell Drive, near Wolfgat to take some pictures of the scenery. The male passenger remained in the vehicle and took a nap whilst his wife took the camera to take some pictures when they were approached by two unknown males.

The one suspect went to the vehicle and after knocking on the car window, he opened the driver's door and grabbed the GPS which was plugged in on the front seat. The suspect struck the victim, and showed a panga in his hand when he tried to resist him. The second suspect grabbed the female victim's camera and forced her down onto the ground. The victim then gave the suspect a cash note in an attempt to get him to leave her alone.

When passers-by approached the scene the two suspects fled on foot. A chase ensued and the suspects were arrested and the stolen items recovered along with the weapons used to commit the deed. One of the passers-by that assisted was Colonel Dirk Rademan, Kleinvlei SAPS Station Commander.

The suspects aged 30 and 34 face charges of armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm, and are expected to appear at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates court once charged.

Media Statement - Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape