South Africa: Media Development and Diversity Agency Appoints Ms Shoeshoe Qhu As New Chief Executive Officer

press release

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) is happy to announce that it has appointed Ms Shoeshoe Qhu as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of the agency, effective 01 January 2024. Prof Hlengani Mathebula, the chairperson of the Board, expressed the board's satisfaction with the appointment: "after undergoing a rigorous, robust, and thorough selection process, Ms Qhu emerged as the best candidate.

We are pleased that this appointment represents a significant movement forward in ensuring stability for the agency. We are also proud that we found the best person for the job with wealth of experience in the media industry, along with a deep understanding of digital media, marketing, brand management, and community media". Ms Qhu began her career in radio in 2004 as a volunteer field reporter for Cape Town based community radio station Radio Zibonele.

She gained extensive experience managing diverse stakeholders both internally and externally within the broadcasting sector and has a solid understanding of the legislative requirements of broadcasting with a specific focus on regulatory compliance. She is steeped in community media having assisted community radio stations with licensing their stations and is known as an advocate for media freedom. Page 1 of 2 "I am thrilled to take on the challenge of leading the MDDA together with my new colleagues and the board in the next phase of the diversification and development of the media.

As a past beneficiary of an MDDA bursary and having witnessed the agency's work over the past 20 years, I am enthusiastic about the greater opportunities ahead for the organization to contribute to a sustainable media industry in our country". Said Ms Qhu. Please join us in welcoming Ms. Qhu to the MDDA family. We wish her success in executing her assignment at the MDDA.