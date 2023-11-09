South Africa: Quackdown - SA Regulator Flags Rise in Fake Doctors, Urges More 'Education' About the Menace

The Health Professions Council of South Africa has received more than 300 complaints about alleged bogus medical practitioners in 2023/24 alone. The issue of individuals allegedly claiming false qualifications has even come up in the run-up to the DA's Western Cape congress.

There is a rise in bogus medical practitioners in South Africa, according to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

During 2023/24, more than 300 complaints were received by the council and over the past three years, 136 alleged bogus practitioners have been arrested. This has prompted a crackdown on these individuals, who the council says are endangering the lives of patients.

"The HPCSA has noticed an increase in bogus practitioners throughout the country," said HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawe.

"This is due to a number of reasons which include an increase in lawlessness, lack of information or awareness and vigilance, hence the HPCSA has undertaken a campaign to crack down on culprits."

He added that the council was not aware of any injuries or deaths caused by these bogus practitioners.

"HPCSA is doing its best. However, more education still needs to be conducted to ensure that law enforcement agencies, the public and all other stakeholders understand how the HPCSA operates."

Recent cases that drew considerable media attention include TikTok sensation "Dr" Matthew Bongani Lani who regularly shared medical advice on the social media platform, and Kingsley Leeto Chele who for four years has allegedly been duping his victims...