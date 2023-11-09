South Africa: Life Esidimeni Inquest Draws to a Close After Two Years of Blame-Shifting, Finger-Pointing

analysis

The Life Esidimeni inquest to determine liability and cause of the horrific deaths of 141 mental healthcare users who were moved from the Life Esidimeni health facility to NGOs in 2016, concluded on 2 November. Legal representatives of the officials and NGOs implicated in the tragedy presented oral arguments before the court, each shifting the blame to other officials and a lack of paper.

The Life Esidimeni inquest resumed on 26 October at the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria, with SECTION27 arguing for culpable homicide charges to be instituted against Gauteng Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu, former Gauteng mental health head, Dr Makgabo Manamela, and the owner of Precious Angels NGO, Ethel Ncube.

The purpose of the inquest, which began in July 2021, is to determine liability and cause of the deaths of 141 mental healthcare users who were moved from the Life Esidimeni health facility to non-governmental organisations in 2016.

They were part of a group of more than 1,500 patients who were transferred out of Life Esidimeni when the Gauteng Department of Health terminated its long-standing contract with the service provider.

From 30 October to 2 November, legal representatives of officials implicated in the matter presented oral arguments before the court, presided over by Judge Mmonoa Teffo.

Manamela caught between rock and hard place, says lawyer

