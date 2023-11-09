South Africa: Transnet Seeks Further Reprieve From R10bn Debt Repayment As December Deadline Looms

Media Club/Wikimedia Commons
Durban harbour (file photo).
8 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ray Mahlaka

Transnet has another portion of debt - worth almost R10bn - that has to be repaid by the end of December. Transnet told Daily Maverick it would deal with the debt in the same way it did the debt that became due in November - by refinancing it.

Transnet, the state-owned transport company that has accumulated a mountain of debt, plans to ask its lenders for a further reprieve on a big chunk of debt that is due next month to avoid a messy default and potential bankruptcy.

Transnet has already received a reprieve on a portion of its debt totalling R7-billion, which was due for repayment on 6 November 2023. The company asked lenders to roll it over to a later period.

In finance lingo, Transnet "refinanced" the debt that became due for repayment in early November, meaning that it applied for new debt and used it to replace existing/outstanding debt while negotiating new repayment terms.

This debt is held through publicly listed notes or debt instruments like the domestic medium-term note (DMTN) programme. A DMTN programme is like a sophisticated company credit card that a company uses by withdrawing money contributed by lenders to fund its operations. To raise money on the open market, Transnet would issue debt or notes to lenders with a promise of paying back the money at a fixed and floating interest rate at a later stage.

The debt worth R7-billion was due in early November. Of that, R4.6-billion, mainly due to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.