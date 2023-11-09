Kenya: I Will Turn Things Around, Says AFC Leopards New Coach Trucha

Nairobi — AFC leopards have endured one of the toughest starts to a season in recent years, as they have only won one match in 10 games, sitting 15th in the standings with eight points, just one shy of bottom place.

But, new coach Tomas Trucha has promised that he can turn around the team's fortunes, and has asked the club's fans to rally behind the team as they look to scale up the log.

Trucha was brought in last month to take over from Tom Juma who was shown the door after six matches, following the loss to Gor Mahia FC in the Mashemeji Derby.

Trucha has been in charge of four games, leading them to their first win of the season, a 1-0 victory away to Nzoia Sugar in Bungoma while his side has lost twice; to Bandari and City Stars, and drawn against Kariobangi Sharks.

"This is my job and this is why I am here. I have to work with the players I have to lift the club. I see that they are improving and since I came I have seen a lot of good things. Mentally the players are down because when you lose it affects you but we will work on that. We will continue with our project and definitely get some good things," the tactician said.

Trucha notes that the biggest impediment to the team so far this season is their lack of creativity infront of goal, and the lack of goals is the biggest reason they are willowing in the basement of the standings.

"Scoring goals is the problem. From open play, we are not creating enough and even the ones we create, we are not scoring. We need to be hungry enough in front of goal to score more. We need to be composed and dangerous in the final third," said the tactician.

Leopards will play league leaders Posta Rangers in their next match this weekend, and pressure will be on them to get a win especially after last weekend's below par performance against City Stars where they lost 3-2.

They were trailing 3-0 until the 82nd minute when a soft penalty brought them back into the game, but they couldn't go all the way to grab at least a point.

"We are sorry to the supporters because they really supported us well. But we will keep working and hope to improve," added Trucha.