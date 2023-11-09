Uganda: Journalists Urged to Embrace Unity to Own Freedom

Ugandan journalists have been advised to challenge some laws, and unite for a better cause as they anchor their fight into the legal framework if they are to fight for their freedom.

This as the Human Rights Network for Journalists(HRNJ) together with other media stakeholders converged to commemorate the international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists.

Between the year 2018 and 2022, 633 cases against journalists were recorded across the country according to the Human Right Network for Journalists -Uganda.

In a dialogue to commemorate the international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists, Journalists from several media platforms expressed their concerns in their line of work.

In the dialogue, disunity was at the forefront hindering the fourth estate to overcome impunity.

According to human rights defenders, journalists should push the law and stand as a team to break barriers.

Human Rights Commission said number of journalists who have their cases reported to the commission drop them on the way due to compromise.

According to Dr. Sylvia Namubiru, the Executive Director for Legal Aid Service Providers Network, journalists should anchor their fight into the legal network and also continue to raise the awareness about their freedom.

Ethical journalism and commitment in fighting for their freedom should also be put on the fore front.

Every month of November each year, Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists.