Botswana: Barolong On High Alert After FMD Reports in SA

Barolong Farms — Farmers and law enforcement officers in Barolong Farms are on high alert after reports of an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) emerged recently in the neighbouring South African North West province.

Speaking in an interview, Assistant Superintendent One Botlhoko said they had assembled a response team that was working round the clock to ensure that nothing went wrong.

She said the team was headed by the principal veterinary officer in the Good Hope District, Dr Benjamin Sebonego.

Assistant Superintendent Botlhoko also said they had requested all traditional leaders in the concerned villages to stop registering cattle and small stock as a preventative measure, saying nobody knows if the disease had not spread to Botswana yet.

In Phitshane Molopo, Station Commander Thusego Gaonyafelwe revealed that they were patrolling the border with farmers committees in their area to ensure that livestock did not cross the fence, adding that they had intensified their campaign to encourage farmers to herd their livestock and to report any signs of sickness in animals.

Furthermore, he divulged that they were in contact with South African authorities, adding that they had agreed that all animals from both sides should be grazed far from the border area to avoid accidental crossing of the border fence by livestock.

He said he was confident that the disease would be controlled as there was mutual understanding and good working relations between the two concerned districts and countries.

