South Africa: Media Statement - Lack of Skills Contributes to Slow Progress of Disaster Relief and Recovery Committee Finds

press release

Parliament, Wednesday, 8 November 2023 - The Ad Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery has observed that a lack of skilled personnel in the public service, particularly in local government, contributes to the slow implementation of disaster relief.

The committee today concluded its oversight visit to Gauteng with visits to Emfuleni Local Municipality and Sedibeng District Municipality. During the visit, the committee members got a look at the damage caused by the floods and the disaster relief and recovery interventions made by the provincial government in assisting these municipalities. Emfuleni and Sedibeng municipalities are among the municipalities that did not submit any requests for funding for the flood disaster that occurred earlier this year. This prompted the committee to conduct a follow-up visit to these municipalities to check on progress.

The committee today visited Falcon Road, Selbourne and Heath roads, P175/1 Potchefstroom Road, and P241/1 R54 Potchefstroom Road where it observed slow progress in disaster recovery measures. In Emfuleni, there are certain road construction projects that have been kickstarted with an 18-month time frame for the implementation of critical deliverables.

The committee has also observed residential units that have been built on a flood plain which makes them susceptible to damage when natural disasters occur. The building of houses or residential units on flood plains is particularly concerning to the committee as some of those units have to be demolished and the occupants relocated to a safer area.

The government has made funds available for disaster relief and recovery, yet progress has been very slow in implementing disaster relief measures. The disaster management plan the committee received from the Gauteng MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Mzi Khumalo yesterday was too broad and lacked time frames. The committee has requested the province to submit a detailed implementation plan with time frames to enable effective monitoring and oversight.

The committee is, however, encouraged by the commitment given by Mr Khumalo that the provincial department of COGTA and the Department of Roads and Transport will help ensure that the needs of the citizens of Emfuleni and Sedibeng municipalities are addressed. The committee will engage with the relevant portfolio and select committees to conduct follow-up work during the 7th Parliament.