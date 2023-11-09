Rwanda: What Climate Change Means for Public Health

Climate change refers to a long-term alteration in the Earth's weather patterns and climate systems, typically occurring over decades to centuries. In recent times, many of the significant shifts in our climate can be attributed to human activities. These activities, including the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes, release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

These gases trap heat, leading to a warming effect known as the greenhouse effect, which contributes to rising global temperatures, altered weather patterns, and a host of environmental and socio-economic consequences. Recognising the human role in climate change is essential for addressing this global challenge and working towards sustainable solutions to mitigate its impacts.

Climate change indeed poses multifaceted risks to our health and overall well-being. The impacts of extreme weather events, such as heavy rains, increased temperatures, storms, and others can lead to physical injuries, displacement, and trauma, affecting our mental health and general sense of safety.

Worsening air quality due to increased heat and pollution contributes to respiratory illnesses and exacerbates conditions like asthma or chronic lung conditions, putting a strain on our physical health. Changes in the distribution of infectious diseases, driven by altered temperature and precipitation patterns, pose additional health threats.

Vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue fever can spread to new regions, affecting vulnerable populations. Disruptions in food and water availability and quality can lead to malnutrition and waterborne illnesses, compromising our nutritional and physical well-being.

Climate change has a direct and personal impact on each of us, whether we acknowledge it or not. The perception that climate change is not an individual concern is a misconception; it's a global challenge with local and personal ramifications. Recognising our collective responsibility to address climate change, even in our daily choices and actions, is the first step towards a more sustainable and resilient future for all. Each person's contribution, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference in the fight against climate change.

Over the past decade, Rwanda has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing climate change through a multifaceted approach. The country has implemented the Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy, providing a comprehensive framework for climate action, renewable energy development, and the promotion of sustainable agriculture.

Initiatives such as FONERWA, the National Climate and Environment policy, support climate-resilient projects, and the ban on plastic bags have helped mitigate environmental impacts.

Rwanda's efforts also include extensive tree-planting initiatives and engagement in global climate agreements like the Paris Agreement, underscoring the nation's dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, fostering climate resilience, and promoting sustainable development. These collective actions exemplify Rwanda's proactive stance in addressing the challenges of climate change in the region and beyond.

The undeniable burden of climate change on public health is already a stark reality, impacting communities worldwide with increasing frequency and severity. These phenomena contribute to a myriad of health concerns, from heat-related illnesses to respiratory problems and the spread of infectious diseases.

Urgent action is imperative as the toll on public health continues to mount. By mitigating carbon emissions, adopting sustainable practices, enhancing climate resilience, and prioritising public health initiatives, we can proactively address these challenges.

The true burden of climate change is a call to action, compelling us to protect and prioritise the well-being of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable, as we strive for a healthier, more sustainable future.

In Rwanda, there are tangible actions that can be taken to bolster resilience against the health impacts of climate change while simultaneously mitigating its progression. Implementing and scaling up climate-resilient healthcare infrastructure, particularly in vulnerable communities, can enhance the country's ability to respond to climate-related health challenges effectively.

Promoting sustainable agricultural practices and ensuring access to safe water sources are vital steps in safeguarding food and water security, which, in turn, has a direct impact on public health.

The recent landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in parts of Rwanda, small flooding, soil erosion, and other effects have given rise to critical public health concerns. These natural disasters have resulted in the temporary displacement of communities, increasing the risk of infectious diseases and mental health issues among affected populations.

The destruction of infrastructure and contamination of water sources increase concerns about waterborne illnesses, further straining the healthcare system. The need for emergency response efforts and preparedness in the face of such climate-related disasters is evident, emphasising the importance of proactive measures to minimise health risks, protect vulnerable communities, and ensure the sustainability of public health services in the wake of extreme weather events.

The potential consequences of climate change on public health in Rwanda demand our unwavering attention and immediate action. Rwanda's commendable efforts in climate policy and sustainability initiatives are pivotal, and individual contributions can further fortify our resilience against these challenges. It is incumbent upon us to recognise that climate change is not an abstract concern but an urgent reality affecting every aspect of our lives, from our physical health to the very sustainability of our public health systems.

Dr Vincent Mutabazi is an applied epidemiologist.

X: @VkneeM