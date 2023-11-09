Malawi: Mutharika Cancels Rally Amid Health Concerns

8 November 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Peter Mutharika has cancelled his political rally that was scheduled for this Sunday at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe amid concerns of I'll health.

He spotted leaving the country last week through Chileka Airport in Blantyre accompanied by his wife, former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Mutharika's office did not say where he was going amid social media reports that he was "sneaking" out of the country to get medical attention abroad.

But DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba saying a statement issued on Wednesday that the rally has been postponed until further notice to allow party members to join all Malawians in commemorating Remembrance Day, which falls on November 11 every year.

"To the war veterans living, we thank, salute and wish you good health and long life. To the fallen heroes may their souls rest in eternal peace," reads the statement issued by Namalomba.

However, some analysts say the reason given for the postponement of the rally is not holding as the party has always held rallies during Remembrance Day commemorations.

Commonwealth member States commemorate Remembrance Day (Poppy Day) each year to honour those who volunteered, sacrificed, served, fought and died for freedom during the First and Second Wars.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

