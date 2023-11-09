Malawi Launches 'Visit Malawi' Branded Taxi in London

8 November 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Malawi has on Wednesday launched "Visit Malawi" branded taxi in London in a bid to position Malawi as the best tourism destination in the world.

Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule launched the taxi in London along with some ministry and embassy officials.

Writing on her face book wall, Kamtukule said this endeavour is not merely about putting a taxi on the streets of a foreign city.

"It's a symbol, a tangible representation of our unwavering commitment to employ innovative destination marketing initiatives.

"Initiatives like this branded taxi play a crucial role in our ongoing efforts to build the Malawi brand," she says.

She says the story Malawi is telling the world is not just about the country's stunning landscapes, warm-hearted people, or the rich culture.

"It's about a country on the rise, a nation that believes in its potential, and a people who are united in their determination to showcase Malawi's greatness," she says.

Kamtukule said "Visit Malawi" taxi isn't just a mode of transportation; it's a mobile ambassador.

"As it cruises through the vibrant streets of London, it carries with it the hopes, dreams, and promises of Malawi.

"With every passenger it transports, it whispers tales of the Warm Heart of Africa.

"It shares the magic of Lake Malawi, the splendor of Mulanje Mountain, and the cultural richness of our land," she says.

She says this is not just about reaching international audiences; it's also about connecting with them.

The minister says when a Londoner steps into this taxi, he should feel a part of our world, they should see Malawi as an inviting, vibrant, and accessible destination.

"Today, in this diverse and cosmopolitan city, we are unveiling our aspirations and showcasing our dedication to global tourism.

"As we launch this taxi, we're launching a piece of our hearts. It's a testament to our vision, our dreams, and our commitment to becoming the ultimate travel destination," says Kamtukule.

She says the government intends to launch similar taxi services in Manchester and other cities.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.