Angola and Brazil Sign Agreement On Information Technology

8 November 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A memorandum of understanding between the Federal Data Processing Service (SERPRO) of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Public Finance Information and Communication Technologies Service (SETIC-FP) of the Republic of Angola was signed on Tuesday (07) in Brasilia.

Alexandre Amorim, CEO of SERPO, and Edilson Coelho, director-general of SETIC-FP, were signatories to the agreement, which aims to strengthen cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two institutions.

The document, which augurs excellent levels of cooperation, states that the partnership will contribute significantly to the promotion, modernisation and development of information and communication technologies in Angola.

For Edilson Coelho, the memorandum signed is a reminder of an exchange that began in 2008, when they had the opportunity to get to know a Brazilian public software portal during an event in Luanda.

In turn, Alexandre Amorim emphasised that the act marks the beginning of a new era in cooperation between Brazil and Angola, especially in the search for an exchange of knowledge, innovation and solutions in the area of information technology.

During their stay in Brasilia, the Angolan delegation took part in various meetings related to the sector, as well as exploring joint business opportunities.

It should be noted that SERPRO in Brazil is "umbilically" linked to the Ministry of Finance, while in Angola SETIC-FP is an integral part of the Ministry of Finance.AC/DAN/DOJ

