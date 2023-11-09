Congo-Kinshasa: Goma - New Peace Court Built By Monusco to Fight Impunity

press release

This activity is part of MONUSCO's commitment to provide support to institutions representing the rule of law in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as requested by the United Nations Security Council through its Resolution 2666 of December 20. 2022.

This brand-new peace court, built as part of MONUSCO's institutional support mandate, is located in the Murara district, not far from the city center. The construction work for this building was financed by MONUSCO Quick Impact Project (QIP).

Several senior legal experts and women's representatives attended the official handover ceremony on November 3: the first president of the Court of Appeal, the Prosecutor General to the Court of Appeal, the president of the High Court, the president of the Peace Court in Goma, the chief of the Justice provincial division as well as some local media representatives.

Fight against impunity

In his speech, Omar Aboud, head of MONUSCO Goma office, said the creation of this new judicial infrastructure is part of the implementation of the "strategic priorities" of MONUSCO mandate, which mainly consist in the protection of civilian populations, strengthening of public institutions as well as implementing major governance and security reforms in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He recalled: "The construction or rehabilitation of such judicial infrastructures constitutes a substantial support from MONUSCO to the Congolese authorities. It also represents a key element in the fight against impunity by facilitating access to justice for the population. Despite the many difficulties linked to the security context prevailing in the North-Kivu province and in the city of Goma, I am happy to see that the construction of this new building is finally completed."

The new building has decent offices for judges and other staff as well as a comfortable courtroom for the Goma peace court.

The head of MONUSCO office also specified that with the inauguration of the new building for Goma peace court, which on top of the public prosecutor's office close to each other - were all built by MONUSCO and handed over in June 2023 - "minimum requirements have been met to allow this local judicial institutions to serve the interest of the population in the city of Goma". He wrapped up his intervention by renewing Mission's support for the Congolese government's efforts to strengthen the judicial institution.

Promoting the rule of law

The first president of the North-Kivu Court of Appeal, Albert Lukundji Omari, congratulated the Mission on its achievements which are in line with the vision of the Head of State who makes justice "the linchpin for his local development policy": "I am cognizant of the laudable actions taken by MONUSCO to support justice and the litigants in this country. At the same time, we request other international partners to follow the example of MONUSCO in building more courts across the 145 territories that make up the Democratic Republic of Congo."

Construction work on the Goma peace court building was launched in June 2023 and completed late September 2023. It is built on the same plot with the public prosecutor's office building.

The two judicial infrastructures were built with the help of two quick impact projects carried out by Justice Support Section and implemented by the Women's Initiative Union for Development (SYFED) to the tune of $ 100,000.

The construction of this new Goma peace court building brings to eight the total number of judicial infrastructures built or rehabilitated by MONUSCO in North Kivu through Justice Support Section over the past five years.

Promoting the rule of law

