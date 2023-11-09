Tanzania: Weather Forecast for the Next 24 Hours

DAR ES SALAAM Weather forecast for the next 24 hours starting at 9.00 p.m., according to Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA)
- Partly cloudy conditions, thundershowers over few areas and sunny periods: Kigoma and Katavi regions: Mara, Mwanza, Kagera, Geita, Simiyu and Shinyanga regions
- Partly cloudy conditions, rain showers over few areas and sunny periods: Rukwa region, Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions
- Partly cloudy conditions, light Rainshowers over few areas and sunny periods: [Tanga region]: [Unguja and Pemba isles]:
- Partly cloudy conditions and sunny periods: [Lindi and Mtwara regions]:
[Pwani (Including Mafia isles)]: [Dar es Salaam and Morogoro regions]: [Dodoma and Singida, Tabora Manyara, regions]: [Mbeya, Songwe, Njombe, Iringa and Ruvuma regions]: