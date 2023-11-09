Africa: Seychelles' President to Attend Saudi-Africa Summit

8 November 2023
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The President of the Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will attend the first Saudi-Africa Summit that will take place on November 10, State House said on Wednesday.

According to State House, Ramkalawan will attend the summit at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Seychelles and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed diplomatic and fraternal relations for 23 years and the island nation has received several assistance under the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

Recently, a 33kV electricity transmission network worth $30.9 million funded by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Arab Bank of Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) was inaugurated.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and the Saudi Fund for Development have signed an agreement for a loan to fund a project of 172 housing units and the reconstruction of La Digue school.

In all, the total funding for the two projects adds up to $25 million, with $15 million going towards the housing projects and the remaining $10 million will be for the La Digue school project.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

