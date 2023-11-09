Malawi Human Rights Commission Probes Death of Inmate

9 November 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Officials from state sponsored Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) say they have launched an investigation following reports of death of a young inmate at Bvumbwe Rehabilitation Centre for Young Offenders in Thyolo.

According to a statement signed by MHRC executive secretary, Habiba Osman, a preliminary fact-finding mission by the Commission has confirmed the tragic loss of life, with the deceased's body currently held at Thyolo District Hospital, for further processes.

"The Commission, therefore, calls upon all stakeholders including the Malawi Prison Service, the Malawi Police Service, and family members to cooperate with the Commission in terms of section 15 of the Human Rights Commission Act," says the statement.

The incident is believed to have occurred on or around November 5, 2023.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.