Africa: National Stakeholder Workshop for Piloting the WHO Global Guidance Framework for the Responsible Use of the Life Science in Uganda

press release

WHO / Harandane Dicko

Sensitization of relevant national stakeholders on the operationalization of the Global guidance framework for the responsible use of the life sciences: mitigating biorisks and governing dual-use research (the framework), in the context of Uganda has been identified as one important strategic activity of the action plan to pilot the framework in Uganda.

Therefore, a national stakeholder workshop will be organized from 21st - 23rd of November 2023 in Kampala, Uganda with the support of the WHO Country Office in Uganda, Regional Office for Africa and WHO headquarters. The main objectives of the workshop are to provide an overview of the framework and the pilot project; discuss in-depth understanding of the current situation and existing initiatives of biosafety, biosecurity at national level; identify concrete applications of the framework to the context of Uganda. Furthermore, this event also gives the opportunity to agree on strategy and action plan to enable effective domestication adoption and implementation.

The workshop will convene a total of approximately 60 participants composed of technical multidisciplinary participants from identified stakeholders, One Health partners representing humans, non-human animals, plants and agriculture and the environmental organizations, local and national champions in addition to the WHO Country Office for Uganda, Regional Office for Africa and headquarters.

The three-day workshop will be organized around a set of different sessions to facilitate a participatory and interactive method. At the end of the workshop, the stakeholder profiles are expected to be documented and stakeholders sensitized, with increased awareness of the topic of responsible use of life sciences and dual-use research.

The outcomes of the workshop will inform the development of the national action plan, which would be instrumental in conducting a high-level sensitization mission. A detailed report of this workshop will be published as well as the final report of the pilot project.

The Emerging Technologies, Research Prioritization and Support (EPS) unit will continue to consult and engage with relevant individuals, groups and the WHO regions, on the operationalization of the framework in the coming months.