South Africa: N West Premier Maape to Resume Official Duties Following Sick Leave

8 November 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape will officially resume his duties following sick leave on Monday next week.

Maape took ill following minor orthopaedic surgery in June this year.

"He was subsequently advised by his medical team to take a rest while receiving medical attention," the Premier's office said.

According to the Premier's office, Maape has since been medically advised that he has sufficiently recovered to resume his duties as the North West's first citizen, with effect from 13 November 2023.

"His programme and engagement with stakeholders will be communicated in due course," the office said.

Acting Premier Nono Maloyi has taken the opportunity to thank colleagues in the North West Executive Council and all stakeholders for their support and well wishes during Maape's recovery.

