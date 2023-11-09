Mozambique: Attorney-General Calls for Alignment of Strategies to Combat Terrorism

Maputo — The Mozambican Attorney-General, Beatriz Buchili, has called for an alignment of strategies between the bodies of the administration of justice to combat the terrorism that has been plaguing the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to Buchili, who was speaking on Tuesday, in the southern province of Inhambane, at the opening of a National Meeting between the Attorney General's Office (PGR) and the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), there is a need to improve methods in order to deal with crimes such as terrorism, kidnappings, money laundering and cybercrime.

As criminals become more sophisticated, Buchili said, there is an urgent need to move away from "traditional methods' in the fight against various types of crime.

"We are bringing the issue of money laundering and terrorist financing to this debate as a result of the challenges the country has been facing. The aim is to strengthen our institutions and outline more fruitful actions to prevent and combat this type of crime', Buchili said, adding that "money laundering is one of the major crimes that precedes terrorism.'

According to Buchili, the rise of cybercrime, money laundering, terrorism and kidnapping challenges the institutions of the administration of justice to align their strategies.

For his part, the Secretary of State of Inhambane Province, Amosse Macamo, believes that the priority should be "to adopt methods that guarantee the quality of the criminal investigation into these types of crime, with a view to achieving effective and swift justice that contributes to harmony, peace and development".

"We hope that these two institutions will find ways to continue to improve coordination in the field of criminal investigation, as well as the need for the continuous creation of an articulated and rapid structure', he added.