Africa: FIFA U-17 World Cup Morocco U-17 Squad Unveiled

Head coach of the Moroccan U-17 national team, Said Chiba has revealed his squad that will be headed to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023TM set to take place between 10 November - 02 December.

The squad comprises of exciting youngsters playing both abroad as well as locally.

The Atlas Cubs had their training camp in Qatar, where their senior national team went as far as the semi-finals in a historic performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

In October, the team played three friendly matches where they beat South Korea 3-2, the Spanish team of Malaga U20 (2-1) before losing to England by 1-0.

Morocco Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Hamza Jlid (FUS Rabat - Morocco)

Taha Benrhozil (Mohamed VI Academy - Morocco)

Mohamed Ezzarhouni (Lille - France)

Defenders

Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal (Mohamed VI Academy - Morocco)

Ismail Bakhti (AS Far - Morocco)

Saifdine Chlaghmo (AS Far - Morocco)

Yasser El Aissati (Ajax Amsterdam - Netherlands)

Naoufel El Hannach (Paris Saint-Germain - France)

Hamza Koutoune (Mohamed VI Academy - Morocco)

Fouad Zahouani (Mohamed VI Academy - Morocco)

Midfielders

El Mehdi Akoumi (Hassania Agadir -Morocco)

Adam Boufandar (Juventus - Italy)

Ayoub Chaikhoun (Eintracht Frankfurt - Germany)

Mohamed Katiba (HUS Agadir - Morocco)

Imran Nazih (Eredivisie Volendam - Netherlands)

Abdelhamid Maali (IR Tangier - Morocco)

Attackers

Anas Alaoui (Eintracht Frankfurt - Germany)

Nassim Azaouzi (Anderlecht - Belgium)

Ayman Ennair (Fath US - Morocco)

Mohammed Hamony (Havre AC - France)

Zakaria Ouazane (Ajax Amsterdam - Netherlands)

Group Match Fixtures:

10 November

Panama vs Morocco, 16h00 local time, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

13 November

Morocco vs Ecuador, 16h00 local time, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

16 November

Morocco vs Indonesia, 19h00 local time, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium