Kenya: CS Murkomen Announces Measures to Mitigate Damage On Roads By Rains

Nairobi — The Ministry of roads and transport says it is restoring and repairing roads that have been affected areas due to the intense and prolonged rainfall that has been recorded in various parts of the country.

According to Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, heavy rains have cut off road in various parts of the country disrupting traffic flow.

"The rains have caused havoc to major roads with reports indicating major disruptions in some areas especially North Eastern, Lower Eastern and the Coast regions being the hardest hit," he said.

He added that all the road agencies will apply various mitigative measures have been deployed to remedy the situation.

"I hereby send my utmost condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. I urge Kenyans to exercise maximum caution when venturing out during this rainy season. Specifically, children and the vulnerable should avoid unnecessary travel and activities that predispose them to danger occasioned by flooded roads," he said.

He urged drivers to be cautious when driving on roads, particularly those that cut across rivers and are prone to flooding.

They listed most affected roads where traffic disruptions have occurred include but not limited to: 1) Isiolo - Marsabit (A2) Road, 2) Wamba - Lareta (B121) Road, 3) Marsabit - North Horr (B75) Road, 4) Nuno - Modogashe (A13) Road, 5) Modogashe - Wajir (A13) Road, 6) Garisa - Sareto - Dadaab (A3) Road, 7) Isiolo - Kulamawe - Modogashe (B84) Road, 8) Elwak - Lafey - Mandera (B95) Road.

He also reported that the floods have submerged Elwak and Mandera towns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have directed all the road agencies to act promptly to the emergencies as they occur. I have also appointed the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) to be the lead agency in the coordination of all the intervention works in an effort to ensure traffic is restored as quickly as possible," he stated.

He also stated that contractors are already on site performing emergency repairs on the affected roads and have put other nearby contractors on high alert for assistance in the restoration work once the water recedes.

"Further, I have directed KeNHA to coordinate and ensure issuance of public notices to all motorists, clearly identifying the affected sections," he said.

"I request all motorists and road users to adhere to these road advisories issued against affected sections of our roads, and to avoid any attempts to cross flooded road sections. The above measures, once fully implemented, will reduce damage, fix destroyed infrastructure and protect lives."

The ministry urged road users to avoid the option of attempting to drive through moving water.