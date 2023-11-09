Kenya: SGR Fully Booked Ahead of Christmas Celebrations

9 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger service between Nairobi and Mombasa is fully booked ahead of the Christmas celebrations when people travel home as well as for tourism purposes.

A spot-check by Capital Business on the Kenya Railway (KR) Madaraka online booking platform shows that the coaches are fully booked from December 22nd to 24th.

SGR usually experiences high volumes of bookings during holidays as they are faster and cheaper compared to flights and buses.

"Train seats fully booked for Nairobi Terminus to Mombasa Terminus on 12/24/2023. Please search for another date," the KR booking platform responded when we tried to book.

A one-way ticket between Kenya's capital and the coastal city goes for Sh1,000 one way.

However, this is set to increase by between Sh500 and Sh1,500 starting January 1, 2024.

