Africa: CAF Awards 2023 - Media Accreditation Process Now Open

9 November 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF announces that the media accreditation application process for the CAF Awards 2023 is now open.

The accreditation window will close on 25 November 2023.

The prestigious Awards Gala will be held on Monday, 11 December 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Media interested in covering this event can apply for accreditation via the CAF Media Channel (cafonline.com/mediachannel)

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

For more information on the CAF Awards 2023, visit www.cafonline.com

