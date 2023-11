The Confédération Africaine de Football is saddened by the news of the sudden passing of AmaZulu FC player, Bonginkosi Ntuli.

Ntuli played for a number of South African Clubs including Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows and Platinum Stars.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe conveys heartfelt condolences to the family of Bonginkosi Ntuli, the Club and the South African Football Association.

May Bonginkosi Ntuli spirit rest in peace.

CAF| Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com