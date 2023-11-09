Africa: CAF Women's Champions League - As Far Rabat-Ampem Darkoa Preview

6 November 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
analysis

The CAF Women's Champions League Group B fixtures officially kick off today at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro with reigning champions AS Far taking on Ampem Darkoa at 17h00 GMT.

AS Far coach, Amine Alioua, at the tender age of 36 is looking at making history by claiming a second continental title with the Moroccan side while Adarkwa Nana Joe's charges are determined to cause an upset and follow in the footsteps of Hasaacus Ladies who were the Ghanaian side that defeated the Moroccans at the 2021 edition in the semi finals

This is what the coaches had to say ahead of the big showdown in San Pedro this evening.

Amine Alioua, coach of AS Far Rabat

"We are going to play a great match, it will not be easy, but we must honor the flag of Morocco. Winning a second trophy in the CAF Women's Champions League is also additional motivation. Our goal is to play each match like a final and go as far as possible. We have a complicated group. Everyone wants to beat AS Far."

Adarkwa Nana Joe, coach Ampem Darkoa

"We arrived safely in San Pedro, we were well received. We are determined to win this match on Monday. We are champions of Ghana and we are playing another champion, we will give everything to win this match, the players are ready."

The statistics:

AS Far never conceded a goal in the opening match of the group stages of the CAF Women's Champions League. A good omen for this match against Ampem Darkoa.

*In 2021, AS Far started the competition by thrashing Nigeria's Rivers Angels 3-0.

*In 2022, despite their determination, Simba Queens of Tanzania lost by the smallest of margins (1-0) to AS Far Rabat during the first group match.

