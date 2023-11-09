Rwanda: Secretary Blinken's Calls With Democratic Republic of the Congo President Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Kagame

6 November 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

Office of the Spokesperson

November 6, 2023

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke separately with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. With both presidents, the Secretary discussed the volatile situation and worsening humanitarian crisis along the border between Rwanda and the DRC. The Secretary advocated for a diplomatic solution to the tensions between the two countries and urged each side take measures to de-escalate the situation, including removing troops from the border.

Office of the Spokesperson

