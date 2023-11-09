Tanzania: Giants Simba SC Sack Manager Oliveira After AFL Exit

Tanzanian club Simba SC have parted company with head coach Roberto Oliveira following their African Football League (AFL) quarter-final elimination.

Simba announced that Oliveira's contract had been terminated by mutual consent after the Brazilian's 18-month spell in charge.

Midfielders' coach Corneille Hategekimana has also left as Simba made a swift managerial changes on the back of their continental disappointment.

Assistant Daniel Cadena has been placed in interim charge, assisted by Seleman Matola, until a permanent new coach is found.

It comes after Simba were knocked out of the inaugural AFL by Egyptian giants Al Ahly on away goals at the last eight stage last month.

A club statement confirmed: "The Simba club has reached an agreement on both sides to terminate the contract with the head coach of the first team, Roberto Oliveira Goncalves Do Carmo (Robertinho)," an official club statement read.

"We have also reached an agreement to terminate the contract of midfielders coach Corneille Hategekimana.

"The leadership of the Lions Club thanks these coaches for their contribution to our club and wishes them all the best in their new roles.

"The process of finding new coaches has already started and is expected to be completed soon."

Simba currently sit third in the Tanzanian Premier League and suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat by Young Africans in their last match.

Oliveira departs after a mixed spell having won the league title last season but failing to progress past the Champions League and AFL quarter-finals.

The club's board will now focus on appointing the right successor to restore Simba as Tanzania's dominant force.