Tanzania: TMA Warning - Heavy Rains Expected in Several Regions

DAR ES SALAAM: The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has forecasted heavy rain in seven regions.

A statement issued by the TMA on Tuesday warned of expected rains in the Mara, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Kigoma, Tabora, and Katavi regions.

Meanwhile, the authority has also issued an advisory for heavy rain in specific areas of Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Tanga regions, as well as the Pemba Isles.

In the statement, the TMA cautions about potential flooding in certain areas and disruptions to economic activities, and strongly advises people to take action."

