Ethiopian Army, Militia Clash In Lalibela Threatens World Heritage Sites

9 November 2023
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — Fighting between government forces and Fano militants erupted in the historic Ethiopian town of Lalibela, the BBC reports.

Lalibela is home to 13th Century churches registered as Unesco World Heritage sites.

Fano, a militia operating in the surrounding Amhara region, is battling the Ethiopian army since it was ordered to disband and reintegrate into the Ethiopian police or army. Forces in Amhara said that Ethiopian government's plan will prevent the region from providing armed resistance to any future threat.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu disputed reports of violence in the city, according to Reuters.

A six-month state of emergency was imposed in Amhara region in August 2023 to try to stop the clashes. This apparently allowed the Ethiopian government to regain control of major towns and cities including Lalibela, which had been seized by Fano.

Ethiopian government forces and Fano were allies in the fight against Tigrayan forces from northern Ethiopia, when fighting broke out in November 2020. It ended with a peace accord signed in November 2022 between the Ethiopian government and Tigray forces.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.