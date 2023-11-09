Tanzania: 'Tanzania Is Safe Destination for Investors'

8 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Agape Godrich

DAR ES SALAAM: The government efforts to create friendly business and investment climate have made Tanzania to be a safe destination for investors from different parts of the world.

"We make great efforts to build strong relationships with foreign countries interested in making investments in the country that are beneficial and contribute to increasing economic development," the Dar es Salaam Mayor of Dar es Salaam, Omari Kumbi La Moto made the remarks recently when opening retail stores for Hisense and Toshiba products.

He added, "We are very grateful to witness more investors coming into the country, this is directly attributed to the 6th Phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan,"

The Chief Executive Officer of Hisense Vivi Liu said that, "We have chosen Tanzania as our new destination because of the strong sense of community, warm hospitality, and the remarkable potential that this country offers,"

"Our investment in Tanzania is a testament to our confidence in the country's growth potential and the strength of its economy," he said.

On his part the Custodian of Toshiba Michele Fournie narrated that, Tanzania is a land of breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural diversity, and a warm and welcoming community.

