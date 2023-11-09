Ethiopia: UAE Pledges Support to Construction of National Elderly Care Center in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will support the construction of a new national elderly center in Ethiopia, ambassador Mohamed Salem Al-Rashedi said.

UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mohammed Salem Al-Rashedi announced the pledge during his discussion with senior officials of Ethiopia's Ministry of Women and Social Affairs, including the minister, Ergoge Tesfaye.

During the occasion, the Minister, Ergoge Tesfaye briefed the ambassador about the effort being undertaken to build a center to provide medical, generate income and multi-purpose services to the elderly.

The design work to build a standard elderly center has been finalized and practical activities have already been started, she said, asking the UAE government for its construction.

Ambassador Muhammad Sarem Al-Rashidi assured that his government will support the construction of the elderly center to be built by the Ethiopian government at the national level.

The Ambassador applauded the activities being done to change and improve the lives of the poor people, including the elderly.

The Ethiopian government has designed and implemented a national social protection policy and implementation strategy to protect the rights of the elderly, protect their social safety and make them participants and beneficiaries of development in the country.