Kenya: CS Kindiki Says Deployment of Kenyan Troops to Haiti to Cost Sh90.9 Billion

Nairobi — The deployment of the National Police Service to Haiti will cost Sh91 bIllion with the United Nations Members States expected to raise the funds.

The Ministry of Interior and National Coordination has already spent Sh241 million for the pre-deployment exercises which include trainings and medical procedures which will be refunded upon deployment.

Appearing before the joint committee of National Security and Administration from the bicameral House, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the exercise to recruit the 1,000 troops for the mission has commenced.

"We have agreed that the resources for this mission will be arranged and mobilized among member states. Unless all resources are mobilized and availed. Our troops will not leave the country," he said.

CS Kindiki mentioned that the 1000 member police force will be sent in batches to ensure proper coordination in the deployment.

"We have taken the proactive measure to ensure we at least identify the officers. We are engaged to ensure they are fit for purpose,"he said.

"I have attached a small amount that is preparatory work, we have Sh241 million for essential preparations so that when we receive green light we shall deploy," Kindiki added.

The Interior Boss allayed fears that the deployment of police officers to the troubled nation will jeopardise security operations in the country.

"We expect that the in the next few months we will escalate security operations and therefore this deployment doesn't in any way disrupt our operations," Kindiki noted.

