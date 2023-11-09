Africa: CAF Considers Expanding CHAN to Continental Players

The Confederation of African Football is considering opening doors to African players in the continent to feature in the national teams in future African Nations Championship (CHAN) editions.

The competition was initially designed to showcase players in their native countries, but CAF President Patrice Motsepe said they may soon offer continental players the chance to represent their nations.

Motsepe said, "the most important thing is that African players are recognised and take part in the competition. We will study this point in the Executive Committee. This must be an evolution for CHAN."

The potential evolution of CHAN would allow players from different African countries, even if they are playing in clubs abroad, to participate and represent their respective nations.

"You may be an Algerian player, play in a club in Egypt, and represent your country at CHAN," he explained.

This move by CAF is aimed at elevating the competition and providing a platform for African players to shine on an international stage. It would undoubtedly add a new level of excitement and competitiveness to the tournament.

Kenya will host the upcoming CHAN 2024.