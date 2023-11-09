Rwanda: Habimana Takes Positives Despite Rwanda's CECAFA U15 Elimination

Rwanda u-15 coach Sosthene Habimana has expressed mixed feelings about his side's early eliminated from the 2023 CECAFA U15 Boys Championship.

Rwanda's campaign at the 2023 CECAFA U15 Boys Championship in Uganda came to an end the time they lost their second consecutive game in the group stages following Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Tanzania at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, Uganda.

Habimana's side will play their final Group B match against Somalia on Saturday, November 11, but any result will not save the team from the early flight back home.

Despite the country's poor campaign, the tactician insists that competing in the CECAFA U15 was has been not only a valuable experience that his young boys needed as a platform to showcase their talent but also a learning lesson for him to improve the level of their performance in future competitions.

"I am delighted with this group of young boys, it is their first time playing international matches, so it was good for them to play two matches. We lost but at least they have shown that they can be better players in future," Habimana said.

"It is the process of developing the better players and team in future, so our boys have got the chance to be among this tournament and we have to keep them and play more matches," he added

Rwanda first lost 3-0 to Zanzibar in their first match and Habimana insists his boys improved their game when they faced Tanzania and, with more matches in their legs, the coach believes he has a group that can turn the results around.

"Our players had a fantastic game up until the last moment of the game. I think we should be very proud of this team," he noted.

"I think if we need to look even further than losing, we need a professional league for young players."