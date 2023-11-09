Kenya: High Court Slams Break on ID, Birth Certificate Fee Hikes

9 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — A Nairobi Court has suspended the implementation of two gazette notices that sought to increase levies and fees on the National Identity Card and birth and death certificates.

High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi stopped the implementation of the notice pending hearing and application inter-partes.

Magare Gikenyi, the applicant, was asked to serve the order to the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury, the National Assembly, and the Attorney General within a period of three days.

He also ordered the respondents to file responses within a period of seven days.

The matter will be mentioned on November 29, 2023.

