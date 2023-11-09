Kenya: Italian Embassy Launches 2023 Week of Italian Cuisine in Kenya

Nairobi — The Italian Embassy in Nairobi and the Italian Cultural Institute have launched the 2023 Week of Italian Cuisine in the World in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency.

This global event is part of a worldwide initiative by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation aimed at promoting Italian food and wine traditions as essential elements of Italian identity and culture.

Italian cuisine is renowned worldwide as a shining example of the Mediterranean Diet, characterized by its attention to rituals, symbols, and respect for seasonal rhythms. UNESCO recognizes it as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Ambassador of Italy to Kenya, Roberto Natali, emphasized that Italian cuisine is built upon two fundamental pillars: exceptional products derived from extensive knowledge and respect for nature and biodiversity, and meticulous artisanal processes infused with the Italian "joy of life."

"In our tradition, high-quality and unique ingredients are harmoniously blended into centuries-old recipes, which are still faithfully followed by generations of artisans across the country. Consequently, our modern food industry is characterized by a perfect balance of scientific research, education, technological innovation, along with rigorous food and process certification and appropriate labeling," Ambassador Natali said.

Nairobi and the Coast region will be hosting key events spread across selected establishments, ensuring that food enthusiasts and the general public have the opportunity to indulge in the best of Italian cuisine.

The special guest of the Week will be the renowned Italian Chef Luca Mastromattei, an Ambassador of Italian Taste in the World and a Michelin Guide Chef.

The program offers a diverse range of activities, from scientific talks to social events, all with a specific focus on disseminating information about authentic Italian products.

This objective is also reflected in the launch of the first issue of "A Taste of Italy" magazine, which aims to guide the public in recognizing original "Made in Italy" ingredients and recipes.

The promotion of Italian specialties will continue with a unique mobile exhibition called "Italian Taste" on Nairobi's electric bus, where the public can appreciate the tradition of Italian products in all their originality and uniqueness through a QR code. In Malindi, Diani, and Watamu, the exhibition will be displayed on Tuk Tuks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding training opportunities for Kenyans, Chef Mastromattei and his assistant will lead a 10-day "Italian Cuisine Workshop" for upcoming chefs from the Kenya Utalii College to enhance their culinary skills. Additionally, there will be a "Chef for Chefs Masterclass" in Nairobi and Malindi for culinary professionals to refine their skills.

Food enthusiasts and amateur chefs can elevate their abilities by participating in the "Mastering Italian Cuisine: Cooking with a Celebrity Chef" event on November 12.

Several occasions to savor the culinary journey, featuring menus specially designed by Chef Mastromattei, have been lined up, including "Aperitivo" and fine dining experiences.

Throughout the Week, participating Italian restaurants in Kenya will feature special dishes inspired by traditional Italian recipes.

The Week of Italian Cuisine offers a unique opportunity for Kenyans to immerse themselves in the extraordinary flavors of Italy and discover delicious and sustainable "Made in Italy" products.