Kenya: Marriage Processing Fees Increased to Sh50,000 From Sh5,000

8 November 2023
Nairobi — The government has increased marriage processing charges for Kenyan spouses 10 times to Sh50,000 at the Attorney General's (AG's) office.

This increases from Sh5,000 currently.

"IT IS nocified for the general information of the public that pursuant to Regulation 60 of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, 2015, the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning has granted to the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration the authority for the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services to revise charges and levies on its services," the Gazete notice read.

The changes are set to hit Kenyans who are looking to formalise their marriages amid tough economic challenges.

