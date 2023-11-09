Rwanda: Former Governor Gasana to Appear in Court on November 10

The prosecution is set to arraign Emmanuel Gasana before the Nyagatare Primary Court on Friday, November 10, to answer charges related to soliciting and accepting illegal benefits and abusing his functions.

Gasana, who was suspended as Eastern Province Governor by the Prime Minister on October 25, prior to his arrest on October 26, faces allegations stemming from an investigation by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

The investigation focused on suspected criminal activities he purportedly committed during his tenure as the Eastern Province Governor, allegedly for personal gain.

If convicted, the law on fighting against corruption, as outlined in Article 14, prescribes penalties for the crime of soliciting and accepting illegal benefits. The offender may face imprisonment for a term ranging from more than five years but not exceeding seven years. Additionally, they may be subject to a fine, which amounts to three to five times the value, in Rwandan francs, of the illegal benefit that was demanded or received.

Article 15 of the law pertains to the charge of abusing one's functions, for which Gasana may face imprisonment for a term ranging from seven to ten years, along with a fine ranging from Rwf 5 million to Rwf 10 million.

However, if the offense is committed to gain a monetary profit, the penalty becomes imprisonment for a term of not less than seven years and not more than 10 years, along with a fine of three to five times the value of the illegal benefit solicited.

Gasana served as the Eastern Province Governor for two and a half years, having been appointed by President Paul Kagame on March 15, 2021. Before that, he held the position of Governor of the Southern Province.

He also served as the Inspector General of Police between 2009 and 2018. Before transitioning to the RNP, he was a Brigadier General in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and previously acted as the Chief of Logistics for the army.