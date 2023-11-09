Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Elections - U.S. Congressmen Demand Fairness, Transparency From Tshisekedi

8 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

As the presidential elections in DR Congo get closer, US Congressmen have penned a letter to the incumbent, President Felix Tshisekedi, asking for a transparent and fair process.

The country is expected to hold presidential elections on December 20.

Dated November 6, the letter is signed by congressmen Michael McCaul who represents Texas's 10th congressional district and Christopher Coons, a junior senator from Delaware.

"As the Democratic Republic of the Congo's general elections approach in December 2023, we write to express our support for electoral transparency and note our concern with the opacity surrounding the electoral process, including the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI)'s voter registration process and budget," reads the letter in part.

Physical attacks on political figures, harassment of political party activists

The congressmen noted that they are concerned by reports of physical attacks on political figures, harassment of political party activists, and arbitrary detentions of civil society members such as journalists that risk undermining public confidence in the elections and limiting the free and fair participation of all candidates.

They called upon the country's electoral body, CENI, to operate impartially and transparently to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

"We believe the CENI should make every effort to ensure that all eligible citizens are registered and permitted to vote throughout the country, and that all candidates are allowed to compete freely and without government manipulation of their eligibility or ability to campaign through travel, meetings, and peaceful protest," the letter read.

"We are concerned that the CENI has not provided adequate transparency regarding the voter register, and we join the U.S. Department of State in calling on the CENI to publish voter registration lists as soon as possible."

The congressmen asked the CENI to commit to publishing both preliminary and final electoral results by polling station and electoral district, on both its website and polling station premises, "well before the deadlines for parties and candidates to file legal challenges, so that results may be cross- checked against data gathered by election observers."

They stressed that holding credible, inclusive, and transparent elections within the DR Congo's constitutionally determined deadlines is fundamental to the development of democracy, peace, and prosperity in your country.

"A poorly administered election would undermine not only these goals, but would jeopardize efforts to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including cooperation on regional security, environmental protection, and U.S.-DRC trade and investment," they noted.

