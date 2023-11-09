Rwanda: Mugenzi Ready to Replicate Goalscoring Form With Amavubi

8 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

In-form striker Bienvenue Mugenzi is looking forward to making an impact at the national team ahead of Rwanda's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The centre forward has been in impressive form in his debut season at Police, scoring three league goals in his last two games and his exploits caught the eyes of Amavubi technical team led by head coach Torsten Frank Spittler.

Mugenzi told Times Sport that he is ready to excel in the national team shirt after being named in the provisional squad for November World Cup qualifiers fixtures.

"Being called to the national team is a great honor for me because it is the place where every professional wants to be," he said.

"I want to give all my best to help the national team perform well. I want to make the same impact as I have done at Police FC."

Mugenzi confirmed his place in the national team following his stellar performance against Gorilla FC where he netted a superb bicycle kick that earned Police FC their fifth straight victory.

He maintains that he is repaying the faith that Police FC have in him and there is more to come from him.

"I have done very well in my past three games at club level and it will definitely continue. I am proving myself and showing Police FC that they did the right thing when they signed me," he added.

Mugenzi last featured for Amavubi on March 19, 2023 in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.