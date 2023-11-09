Rwanda: Mugenzi Ready to Replicate Goalscoring Form With Amavubi

In-form striker Bienvenue Mugenzi is looking forward to making an impact at the national team ahead of Rwanda's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The centre forward has been in impressive form in his debut season at Police, scoring three league goals in his last two games and his exploits caught the eyes of Amavubi technical team led by head coach Torsten Frank Spittler.

Mugenzi told Times Sport that he is ready to excel in the national team shirt after being named in the provisional squad for November World Cup qualifiers fixtures.

"Being called to the national team is a great honor for me because it is the place where every professional wants to be," he said.

"I want to give all my best to help the national team perform well. I want to make the same impact as I have done at Police FC."

Mugenzi confirmed his place in the national team following his stellar performance against Gorilla FC where he netted a superb bicycle kick that earned Police FC their fifth straight victory.

He maintains that he is repaying the faith that Police FC have in him and there is more to come from him.

"I have done very well in my past three games at club level and it will definitely continue. I am proving myself and showing Police FC that they did the right thing when they signed me," he added.

Mugenzi last featured for Amavubi on March 19, 2023 in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.