Rwanda: What Next for Robertinho After Simba Sacking?

Roberto Oliveira was shown the exit by Simba SC on Tuesday, November 7, after a 5-1 demolition at the hands of traditional rivals Yanga SC in the Kariakoo derby on Sunday, November 5.

The defeat at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium was Simba's worst in four decades and it eventually ended their stint with Robertinho who has been at the helm of affairs as head coach of the club since January 3, 2023.

Ironically, the Brazilian's sacking comes less than a week after being voted as the Tanzanian League best coach for the month of October when he the club to a 3-1 away victory over Tanzania Prisons before beating Singida 2-1 away from home and 2-1 over Ihefu on October 28 to end the month unbeaten.

A return to Rayon Sports?

Robertinho is not new to the East African terrain having coached in the region since January 1, 2017. He previously coached and won titles in Rwanda with Rayon Sports (2018/2019), and Vipers in Uganda during the 2021/22 season. He also handled Kenyan giants Gor Mahia during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Brazilian might fancy having a shot in any of the top teams in the region again. For now, Rayon Sports are without a head coach and who knows? He could be back at a club he spent three successful seasons.

If the Blues can meet his wage demands, then a deal would likely go through.

Other options

A move to other parts of the African continent is also likely. Robertinho has coached in Northern Africa as well as in Southern and Eastern African countries. The only place he hasn't coached is West Africa and he could explore that area should he receive a reasonable offer.

Horoya, Enyimba, Asante Kotoko, ASEC Mimosa are all big clubs who can easily recruit him.

A few could doubt the Brazilian's tactical ability. He helped Simba hold Egyptian giants Al Ahly over two legs in the African Football League although the Tanzanian side was only eliminated on away goal rule. He can rise to the top again if he gets a club ready to stick to his philosophy.