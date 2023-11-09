Rwanda: Kagame Backs Arteta to 'Do Even Better' At Arsenal

President Paul Kagame has heaped praise on manager Mikel Arteta for the job he is doing at Arsenal and believes he can make the English Premier League side even better.

Kagame noted this in an interaction with Africa-focused leading investors, start-ups, and industry players who attended the opening of the Norrsken Africa Week in Kigali on Wednesday, November 8.

Arsenal is fourth in the Premier League, three points shy of table leaders Manchester City. The English side also leads the charge in the Champions League group stages well ahead of Group B opponents Lens, Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven.

The Head of State, who is an avid fan of Arsenal, is convinced that Arteta is doing a great job but he insists that the Spanish manager can aspire to go a step further.

"Well, he [Arteta] is a good coach, first of all, and he is doing well with the team," Kagame told a young woman who asked him about the advice he would give the Arsenal manager.

"But when you are doing well, whoever is doing well, the next thing, that person wants to do better. So, there is always wanting to do better than you are doing. So, my advice is... keep on going, and doing better," he added.

Arsenal has, since 2018, been Rwanda's tourism partner in a deal that sees all teams of the London-based club wear 'Visit Rwanda' on the left sleeves of their shirts during matchdays.