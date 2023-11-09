Rwanda: TBB's Benja Ventures Into Film

'Wicked Boss', a short film based on a true story revolves around a young woman who had to hustle hard for a better life and faced numerous challenges along the way. It's an experience that resonates with everyone who has ever had to fight for their dreams, especially young people.

The mastermind behind the much-anticipated life experience film, is Benjamin Kagorora, the former member of iconic boyband and Afrobeat trio known as TBB who decided to venture into the world of filmmaking.

His transition from music to film comes after the band's long absence from the music scene.

According to him, the film tells the story of a determined young woman's struggle for a brighter future. "It was derived from a true story of a young lady (names withheld for her safety) who managed to overcome manipulation and abuse from her boss to a point of being sexually abused," Benja, director of the film shared.

"She faced obstacles, setbacks, and moments of despair, which are all too familiar to many of us. However, the story doesn't stop there. It's a tale of resilience, grit and ultimate triumph as she is now one of the biggest business ladies in Kigali," he said.

The dancehall singer mentioned that "This film is related to social challenges that are faced by everyone, especially young people in the hustle for jobs or start-up capital. It's a problem that even ourselves have been through in this business."

He added: "The film inspires young people to believe in themselves, no matter the situation. And a call to action to end the normalization of abuse, manipulation and violence especially in work places."

"When we say end normalization of abuse, manipulation and violence, we are not only talking about just physical abuse; sexual harassment or a beating.

We also talk about manipulation such as working excess hours, late payments, lack of contracts, safety at work, health insurances, appreciations, use of offensive language and other unhealthy work behaviors that are either practiced by superiors over subordinates and amongst workmates."

About the production crew

The film was written and directed by Kagorora. Rashid Habimana is a producer and editor along with Octave Byiringiro as Assistant Director, Ezra Kwizera as Cast director.

Actors: Omaria Bosco, Ezzy Greek, Judith Uwera and Ozil Byiringiro as the main cast.

The film is expected to be released on November 21 on the official Ahejo website, www.ahejo.org.rw. However, the exact premiere date and where you can watch the film will be announced by the November 21.