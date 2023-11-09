Rwanda Bow Out of CECAFA U15 Championship

Rwanda's campaign at the 2023 CECAFA U15 Boys Championship in Uganda has come to an end albeit one more game to play in Group B against Somalia on Wednesday.

Sosthène Habimana's boys were sent packing after losing 2-1 at the hands of Tanzania, at the FUFA Technical Centre Njeru on Wednesday, a result that followed a 3-0 thrashing by Zanzibar in the opening match of the group stages on Sunday.

Peter Arobagasti scored twice in the 35th and 49th minutes to put Tanzania in control of the game but Patrick Niyomugabo's consolation goal in the 89th minute was not enough to salvage a point for Rwanda.

Tanzania advanced to the semifinals after collecting two wins in as many games. Zanzibar could join them in the semis should they win their second game against Somalia.

Rwanda will play their last group game against Somalia on November 10 though any result will not save Habimana's team from the early flight back home.