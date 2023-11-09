Kenya: Govt to Settle U.S.$300 Million of U.S.$2 Billion Eurobond Next Month

9 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The government intends to pay $300 million of the $2 billion Eurobond in December that is due for payment in June 2024.

It comes at a time when local currencies have been facing immense pressure from major global currencies like the American dollar as well as mounting debt repayments.

"Next month in December we will be able to settle the first Kshs 300 million dollars or 500 billion installment of the US dollars 2 billion Eurobond debt that falls due next year," said President William Ruto while addressing the State of the Nation address in Parliament today.

The head of state added that "I can now confirm with confidence that we will and we shall pay the debt that has become a source of much concern to citizens, markets and our partners."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.