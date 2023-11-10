South Africa: Battle Against Illegal Mining Receives a Boost

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the employment of 3 300 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service to prevent and combat crime and maintain and preserve law and order under Operation Prosper.

"Members of the SANDF will, in cooperation with the South African Police Service, conduct an intensified anti-criminality operation against illegal mining across all provinces, from 28 October 2023 until 28 April 2024," the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

The expenditure expected to be incurred for this deployment amounts to R 492 143 296.

The President set out the employment in a letter to the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo.