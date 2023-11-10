Kenya: Equity Bank Recognized for Financing Trade in Africa

9 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Equity Bank has been recognized for financing trade projects in Africa during this year's Trade Awards for Africa.

The lender was awarded the 2023 Global Trade Review (GTR) Leader.

GTR is awarded to industry leaders and top performers in the fields of trade, commodities, supply chain, export finance, and fintech.

"This recognition underscores our steadfast dedication to advancing global trade, not only within Africa but also across continents," said Equity Bank Managing Director Gerald Warui.

"We are particularly proud of our achievements in trade finance, which play a pivotal role in enabling businesses to navigate borders seamlessly, thereby fostering job creation and a multitude of opportunities for wealth generation," Warui added.

"Our commitment to leading the way in shaping Africa's financial landscape and propelling economic growth remains unwavering."

The lender maintains that its 2030 strategy is anchored on the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, whose goal is to facilitate trade and investment.

