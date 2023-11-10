South Africa: Mashatile's VIP Officers Show Their Faces for the First Time, As Court Postpones Case for Trial in May Next Year

9 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

The assault trial of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's eight VIP protection members has been rescheduled for May 2024. They stand accused of assaulting motorists on the N1 highway in Johannesburg. The eight officers, who for the first time appeared unmasked in court, have returned to work after being suspended for 60-days.

On Thursday the eight VIP members accused of assaulting motorists on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July 2023 made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate Court - and were for the first time not masked.

The eight accused are Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu and Moses Fhatuwani.

They face a range of charges, including pointing a firearm, malicious damage to property, reckless and negligent driving, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempt to defeat the administration of justice and assault by way of threats.

Their case was postponed for the trial set for 6-10 May 2024. State prosecutor, Elize Le Roux, committed to disclosing the case details no later than 6 January 2024. Meanwhile, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane expressed confidence in the State's evidence, despite previous criticism by the presiding magistrate of the case's perceived weakness.

Initially, the Randburg magistrates' court Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi blasted the State's case and declared it weak, which led to the accused being granted R10,000 bail on 1 August 2023. This came after they had handed themselves to the Sandton Police Station...

