Kenya Union of Journalists Issues Ultimatum to Standard Media Group Over Unpaid Salaries

Nairobi — The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has issued Standard Group with a 7-day ultimatum to pay its journalists who have not received their salaries for six months.

Failure to comply with the ultimatum could lead to a solidarity strike against the media company, warned KUJ.

"The Standard Media Group is in dire straits, and we have issued a seven-day ultimatum for them to take action! If they fail to do so, we will organize a protest at their premises as a show of solidarity with our colleagues," Oduor declared at a press conference Thursday.

Journalists and other staff at the media company have been working without a salary for the past six months, surviving on stipends from the employer which is not sustainable.

Journalists and staff who spoke to Capital FM news said they are more disappointed because the management has never convened a meeting to explain to them why they have not been paid or when they will get their money.

KUJ, which represents some of the Standard Group staff, has accused the media company of flouting labour laws by neglecting to pay salaries to its workers and is now demanding a thorough investigation into the company's financial transactions.

"Standard Media Group has blatantly disregarded labor laws by withholding workers' salaries. This is not only illegal but also a grave violation of human rights. Therefore, the company must be held accountable, particularly by its stakeholders and business partners," Odour insisted.

He underscored the perilous consequences of poor terms of service and non-payment of salaries on press freedom in Kenya. He stressed that these issues are now emerging as significant threats to media freedom.

"The failure to pay salaries and violations of workers' rights by media companies are emerging as the new threats to media freedom. When workers are not remunerated, it becomes virtually impossible for them to carry out their professional duties in accordance with the code of conduct and ethics of journalism. In the end, they face financial hardships and mounting bills," he explained.

Odour disclosed that KUJ has already received reports of several other media houses failing to pay their employees, reflecting the dire financial challenges that journalists working in these organizations are grappling with, particularly during these trying economic times.

He emphasized KUJ's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of journalists across the country.

Patience Nyange, the Executive Director of the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK), joined the chorus of concern, revealing that they have received distressing messages from some media workers who have resorted to threatening self-harm if their overdue salaries are not paid promptly.

"Our gathering here is a manifestation of solidarity with the frustrations experienced by everyone in the media industry. It is a response to their cries of desperation," Nyange stated.

Winnie Kamau from the Association of Freelance Journalists also spoke at the press conference saying, "It is time for the Kenyan media fraternity to stand together. How long can media houses attribute their financial troubles to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is happening is a grave injustice and a blight on the dignity of media professionals."